Armenian forces open fire on Azerbaijani army positions

The Armenian armed forces once again opened fire on the Azerbaijani army positions on the border Tuesday, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Yellija and Barmagbina settlements of the Kalbajar region, Galakend, Daryurd, Novoivanovka, Garaveliler settlements of the Gadabay region, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Garalar, Gosha, Kokhanebi, Hajally, Alibeyli, and Asrik Jirdakhan settlements of the Tovuz region, as well as Kohnegishlag settlement of the Aghstafa region, were subjected to intensive fire, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenian troops used various caliber weapons to target the army positions, the statement said.

“Azerbaijani forces took adequate retaliatory measures,” it said, adding that the operational situation is currently under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

In a later statement, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Armenian forces have carried out “large-scale provocations” against the combat posts of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions of the state border.

“Armenian military formations launched a sudden military operation in order to capture the high grounds in this direction of the state border and take more advantageous positions, thereby gaining military superiority,” the statement said.

Two Azerbaijani soldiers were injured in the attacks, it noted.

Armenian forces, using weapons of various caliber and grenade launchers, also caused material damages at the combat posts.

The Azerbaijani army immediately carried out an emergency operation, the statement also said, adding that the movement of the Armenian forces was blocked, while its forces and means were damaged.

Armenian soldiers were detained, and a large number of weapons and ammunition were seized.

From an operational-tactical point of view, the attack carried out by the Armenian military units seeking to gain a short-term superiority through large-scale provocations completely failed, the statement added.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

The fighting ended with a Russia-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.