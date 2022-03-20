Around 14,700 Russian soldiers killed in war, says Ukraine

Approximately 14,700 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 96 Russian aircraft, 118 helicopters, 476 tanks, 1,487 armored carriers, 947 vehicles, 21 UAVs, 60 fuel tankers and three boats, according to the latest update from the Ukrainian General Staff.

At least 230 Russian artillery systems, 74 multiple rocket launcher systems and 44 air defense systems have also been destroyed, it added.

The Russian side also shared an update on Ukrainian losses on Sunday.

“In total, 207 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,467 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 148 multiple launch rocket systems, 573 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 1,262 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Claims on casualties and damages from both sides, however, have not been independently verified.

According to UN estimates, at least 847 civilians have been killed and around 1,400 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The UN has said the real figures are likely to be much higher as conditions on the ground make verification difficult.

The hostilities have also driven 10 million people from their homes, according to the UN refugee agency.

UN data shows almost 3.4 million refugees have fled from Ukraine since the war began, with more than 2 million taken in by neighboring Poland, close to 530,000 by Romania and over 362,000 by Moldova.

Some 6.5 million people are estimated to be internally displaced in the country.