At least 150 dead in US shootings on July 4 weekend: Report

At least 150 people were killed in the three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend, known as Independence Day in the US, according to a tracker.

The casualties took place in more than 400 shootings nationwide, data from Gun Violence Archive revealed. The data is compiled from more than 7,500 sources.

In Chicago, Illinois alone, gunfire left 14 dead and 67 wounded.

The US has been hit by a surge in shootings since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden unveiled a strategy to combat gun violence on June 24 that urged a united effort to reduce gun violence.

"We have an opportunity to come together now — as Democrats and Republicans, as fellow Americans — to fulfill the first responsibility of government and our democracy: to keep each other safe. Enough," Biden said at the White House.

