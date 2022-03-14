At least 3 killed, 5 injured in shelling, bombing in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

At least two civilians were killed as Russian forces targeted an apartment in the capital Kyiv, the country's State Emergency Service said on Monday.

Artillery hit a nine-story apartment building in the Obolonsky district, northern Kyiv, at 05.09 a.m. local time (0309GMT), causing a fire in the building.

Rescue teams saved 63 people from the building while the reaching remains of two civilians, the emergency service said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Antonov Serial Production Plant in Kyiv and the Okhtyrka region in the Sumy city were also hit by Russian air forces.

Separately, a cruise missile component exploded in the capital's historical suburb of Kurenivka, killing at least one person and injuring five others, local media claimed.

Several homes and vehicles in the area were also heavily damaged, according to eyewitnesses.

The Ukrainian air defense system intercepted the missile, but a portion of it fell in the vicinity, it added.