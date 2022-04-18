At least 6 killed in multiple Russian missile strikes on Lviv: Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian officials said Russian missile strikes on the western city of Lviv on Monday killed at least six people and wounded several more.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said five missiles were fired at the city in the morning, placing the toll at six dead and 11 wounded, including a child.

Maksym Kozytskyy, Lviv’s regional governor, said three missiles hit military facilities and another destroyed a tire shop. He said six people had died and eight more were hurt, with a child among the victims.

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said five missiles targeted “civilian infrastructure of the old European Lviv.”

“The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their ‘right’ to… kill Ukrainians,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest update from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, 205 children have been killed and 362 injured in Russian attacks since the start of the war.

More than 1,000 academic institutes have been damaged and 95 completely destroyed, it added.