Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold joint business forum

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan on Friday held a joint business forum the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek to discuss the development of economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

An expert group led by Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov attended the event organized by Kyrgyzstan's Investment Ministry.

In his opening remarks, Kyrgyz Investment Minister Nuradil Bayasov said they want to carry out multilateral, comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

There lies common history, culture, traditions, language, and religion on the basis of the cooperation of the two countries, he said. Safarov echoed him.

Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Baku Kayrat Osmanaliyev and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Bishkek Latif Gandilov also made a call for mutual investment in their speeches.

The forum ended with presentations on the investment and export opportunities of the two countries, as well as the tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan.