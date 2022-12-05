Azerbaijan, Russia discuss bilateral relations, transport corridors

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed bilateral relations and matters regarding the Zangezur corridor with Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin during a meeting on Monday.

“At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations, including economic relations, and the importance of joint work in the fields of transport and infrastructure was noted,” read a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency.

The statement also said bilateral and regional issues related to transport, transit and logistics were also discussed, in addition to “expanding the capabilities of the North-South transport corridor and the Zangezur corridor.”

The Zangezur region was part of Azerbaijan, though the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s, leaving Azerbaijan deprived of its direct overland route to Nakhchivan.

Following a 44-day conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in September 2020, Baku liberated numerous cities, villages and settlements in Karabakh from Armenian occupation, ending in a Moscow-brokered truce.

Since then, Azerbaijan has focused on planned connections including motorways and a 43-kilometer (26.7-mile) railway through the corridor.