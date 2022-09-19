Baltic states bar entry to Russians over Ukraine war

Russia’s three Baltic neighbors closed their borders to Russian nationals on Monday, the latest step in Europe’s measures against Moscow over the Ukraine war.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, along with Poland, have barred entry to most Russians, including those with Schengen visas.

The countries will, however, make humanitarian exemptions for Russians in certain cases.

The European Union last month reached a political deal on suspending its visa facilitation agreement with Russia, a move that would significantly reduce the number of visas issued by EU member states to Russians.

Estonia, Latvia and Finland had originally proposed an EU-wide blanket ban on tourist visas for Russians.

August’s full suspension of the visa agreement came after the EU partially halted the deal in February, mainly targeting government officials, diplomats and businesspeople.