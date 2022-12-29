Belarus claims Ukrainian missile landed on its territory

A missile fired from Ukraine's S-300 air defense system landed on Belarusian territory on Thursday, the country's state-run news agency said.

"The incident occurred at 10-11 a.m. (0700-0800GMT). Head of state Alexander Lukashenko was immediately informed about the incident," Belta news agency said.

Currently, two possibilities are being considered: the missile dropped on the territory of Belarus -- similar to the recent incident in Poland -- or the missile was shot down by the republic's air defense systems, it added.

On Nov. 15, a stray missile from Ukraine landed in a Polish village near its border with Ukraine, killing two people.

The Russian state-run news agency TASS with a link to the Belarusian Defense Ministry said the missile landed on the Ivanovo settlement of the Brest region.

Investigative Committee experts, as well as the interior and defense ministries of Belarus, are working at the scene, while there has been no information about casualties so far.