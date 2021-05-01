Biden completes North Korea review, open to diplomacy

The Biden administration has completed its North Korea policy review and is open to pursuing dialogue with the hermit kingdom, the White House said on Friday.

"I can confirm that we've completed our policy review, which was thorough, rigorous and inclusive. We consulted closely with outside experts and our predecessors from several previous administrations, and our way forward draws from their lessons learned and shared," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One.

While the Biden administration remains committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Psaki said the US would not be seeking to achieve "a grand bargain" with Pyongyang.

"Nor will it rely on strategic patience. Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK, and to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies and deployed forces," she said.

Consolations with allies, including Japan and South Korea will continue.

US President Joe Biden is slated to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House May 21 after meeting with Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga April 16.

North Korea carried out in March its first ballistic missile test since Biden assumed office, carrying out a second test within a week which prompted Biden to warn of "responses" if they continued.

AA