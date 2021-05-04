Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce following nearly three decades of marriage, the couple announced on Monday.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Bill and Melinda Gates said in a statement. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

The couple said they would continue their work at the Gates Foundation, but said "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Bill Gates is the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of over $130 billion, according to Forbes. He has donated some $35.8 billion in Microsoft stock to his foundation.

