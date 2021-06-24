British Grand Prix to take place with full capacity crowd

The forthcoming British Grand Prix will be held with a full capacity crowd, Formula 1 announced on Thursday.

"We are delighted to confirm that the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2021 has been included in the latest phase of the UK Government’s Event Research Programme (ERP) allowing a full capacity crowd for the event between 16th – 18th July," it said in a statement.

"Ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone or proof of full vaccination, the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the British Grand Prix."

Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula 1, termed the news "fantastic."

"It will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday," he said.

