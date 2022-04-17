British premier, Ukrainian leader discuss Russia's war

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the need for a long-term security solution with Ukrainian President Volodymyr during a telephone call, the Prime Minister’s Office said Saturday.

Johnson hailed "the bravery of Ukrainian forces" who continue to defend the country and Zelenskyy updated the British premier on the latest situation in Mariupol, it said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister said he would continue to work closely with allies and partners to ensure Ukraine could defend its sovereignty in the weeks and months to come," it said.

Johnson also updated Zelenskyy on new sanctions from the UK that took effect last week and said his country would continue to provide the means for Ukraine to defend itself, including armored vehicles in the coming days.

The prime minister said international support for Ukraine has grown stronger and he remained convinced Ukraine would succeed and Russian President Vladimir Putin would fail.

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnations, with the US, UK, and European Union, among others, imposing a host of sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.