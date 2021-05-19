Celebrities show solidarity with Palestine

As Israel continues incessant attacks on Palestinians, celebrities across the world have raised their voice against the onslaught.

Palestinian-American models Bella and Gigi Hadid have been vocal on their social media accounts since the start of the protests in Palestine.

Bella Hadid also attended protests in New York in solidarity with Palestinian people.

The sisters have been sharing stories, videos, infographics on their social media accounts on a daily basis.

Dua Lipa, an award-winning singer, also took to social media and said: “The ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people must come to an end. NO MORE!! This is a human rights issue!!!! WAKE UP PEOPLE.”

“I stand with the Palestinian people. My heart aches for the families who have lost loved ones. We cannot stand as silent witnesses to children being orphaned and murdered and not demand for the human rights of all Palestinians! This must end. Free Palestine,” said Zayn Malik, singer and former One Direction member, and also Gigi Hadid’s partner, on Twitter.

English rock musician Roger Waters has condemned Israel over evictions of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Waters, best known as bass player, co-lead vocalist, lyricist and principal songwriter in the rock band Pink Floyd, defined Israel as "an apartheid state" in a video he posted on Twitter.

Calling on US President Joe Biden, he said: "Biden is still going ‘Oh, I support Israel in anything’ Oh, wait you support them in this genocidal removal of people from their homes.

"How would you like it, Joe Biden? You're sitting at home, there that's your home, it's where your family have lived for hundreds of years. And some …. comes along and goes, that’s ours. I'm a settler I'm going to take your house from you. I don't care what you do. Die ... that would be the very best."

Noting that B'Tselem, a leading Israeli human rights organization, called Israel "an apartheid state” a few months ago, he said that Human Rights Watch has now followed their lead.

“I’m starting a campaign to try and persuade FIFA to stop playing soccer against them. That will focus the attention. It certainly did to the South Africans.”

Canadian musician The Weeknd shared an illustration on his Instagram story showing a group of people holding signs that read “Palestinians will remain” and “No more ethnic cleansing.”

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis also posted images depicting the evictions in Sheikh Jarrah with the caption “Let’s talk about what’s going on.”

Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, also shared several videos showing the events surrounding Sheikh Jarrah titled “Save Sheikh Jarrah. Zionist Israeli Apartheid.”

Call for sanctions

Mark Ruffalo, a star of the multimillion-dollar Avengers movie franchise, said Israel should be sanctioned to liberate Palestine.

"Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call," he said on Twitter.

At least 221 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,530 others injured in Israeli attacks across the blockaded territory since May 10, according to the Health Ministry.

Twelve Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

