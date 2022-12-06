Chinese president to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia said Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the oil-rich kingdom on Wednesday.

State news agency SPA said the Chinese leader’s visit comes upon an invitation from Saudi King Salman “to bolster historic ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.”

During his 3-day stay, the Chinese president will take part in a Saudi-Chinese summit, along with the Saudi monarch and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Xi will also attend a Gulf-China summit for cooperation and development and an Arab-China meeting with the participation of the leaders of the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

SPA said the two summits will discuss ways to enhance joint relations and prospects for economic and development cooperation.

The Chinese president’s visit comes three months after US President Joe Biden visited Riyadh amid an energy crisis caused by the Russian war on Ukraine.

Xi’s last visit to Saudi Arabia was in 2016.