Clashes between Ukrainian, Russian forces continue in southern Kherson region

Amid Ukraine's counterattack against Russian forces in the southern Kherson region, heavy clashes continue between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

Ukrainian forces retook 29 settlements in Kherson on an area of 400 square kilometers (about 155 square miles) on Oct. 1-6 as the counter offensive launched on Aug. 29 continues, according to information provided by officials.

In active conflict zones, Ukraine's military targeted Russian forces with artillery, tanks, and rockets.

The Russian troops, meanwhile, have responded in kind with tank and rocket fire.

Anadolu Agency captured photographs of a village recaptured by Ukrainian forces on Kherson's border.

The village, located near the front line, has suffered extensive damage, with almost no dwelling left unscathed. Most of the inhabitants have had to abandon their homes due to the war.

Those left behind spend most of their time at home under the artillery and rocket fire, echoing through the streets. Due to its proximity to the fighting, Russian artillery rounds and rockets have sometimes fallen within its boundaries.

Though Ukraine has regained control, it may take a longer time for life to return to normal in the village as conflict continues in its surrounding region and most houses remain in need of repair.