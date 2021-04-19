COVID-19: Indian capital announces weeklong lockdown

As India recorded a fresh daily high of over 273,000 coronavirus cases over the 24 hours, the government in the national capital New Delhi on Monday announced a weeklong lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

“From tonight 10 pm to next Monday 5 am, for six days, there will be a lockdown in Delhi. During this period, all essential services will be available,” Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday afternoon.

New Delhi has seen a huge spike in virus cases, with the daily infections reaching more than 25,000 on Sunday.

Kejriwal said that Delhi’s health system has reached its limit. “It is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system,” he said, adding: “I don't say that the system has collapsed but it has reached its limits.”

The chief minister said that there is a lack of beds, oxygen and medicines.

India reported over 15 million positive cases of coronavirus with more than 178,700 deaths so far.

