Current world order cannot continue while humanity suffers: Turkish president

The year 2021 has proven that the current global order that emerged after the World War II cannot be allowed to continue at the cost of humanity’s suffering, Turkey’s president said on Friday.

In his New Year’s message, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that global powers failed to address the plethora of challenges faced by the world in 2021, particularly the coronavirus pandemic, climate crisis, irregular migration and regional conflicts.

“It is an undeniable fact that today’s developed countries are not as strong as they seem and cannot guide the world through these crises,” he said.

Erdogan pointed out that Turkey worked hard to overcome various problems during a “challenging” 2021.

He said the Turkish health sector’s performance during the pandemic was a shining example of the country’s successes, along with its social welfare efforts and steps to enhance security and political stability.

The president reiterated his government’s desire to take Turkey to greater economic heights with its new policy model focusing on investments, employment, production, exports and trade.

Investments made by the Justice and Development (AK) Party government over the past 19 years will prove invaluable in their drive to bolster the Turkish economy, he said.

“Our goal is to make Turkey one of the world’s biggest economies and we are willing to work together with anyone who shares this vision,” Erdogan added.