Daily COVID-19 infections now more than 400,000 in India

India on Saturday recorded 401,993 daily cases, Health Ministry figures show -- a new global record.

The ministry said the overall coronavirus mark has now surpassed 19 million, while the death toll stands at 211,853, including 3523 new fatalities.

India has added more than 300,000 daily cases for nine consecutive days beginning April 22, pushing the health system to its limits and causing an acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and treatment drugs like Remdesevir.

As per the figures, the national capital, New Delhi, which has been seeing an acute shortage of oxygen in hospitals, reported more than 27,000 new infections late Friday. -

Along with the rising number of cases, the number of daily fatalities has also witnessed a massive increase, strained crematoriums and burial centers.

Amid the battle against the virus, foreign medical aid has arrived. In the last few days, a number of countries, including the US, have sent medical help.

While government officials say they would receive oxygen generating plants and oxygen concentrators in coming days, the navy has deployed warships to bring medical oxygen from abroad.

Starting Saturday, a Phase 3 vaccination drive will begin that will allow residents older than 18 to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is facing huge criticism for failing to manage the second wave is announcing more steps to deal with the situation.

A statement by the government on Friday said the Council of Ministers who met noted the present situation is a “once in a century crisis.

