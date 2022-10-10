Death toll from Russian shelling on Ukraine rises to 11

The death toll from the latest Russian attacks across Ukraine rose to 11 with dozens wounded, according to the country's authorities on Monday.

Some 64 people were also injured during the shelling, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"If we talk about the whole of Ukraine, then, in addition to Kyiv, hits were recorded in 14 other regions of the state," said Mariana Reva, spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine.

In a video message released on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's energy facilities and people were Russia's two main targets. The president reiterated his call for residents to stay in shelters.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russian attacks damaged a total of 11 critical infrastructure sites across eight regions of Ukraine, Kyiv Independent reported.

"The main goal of these war criminals is to sow panic, to frighten, and to leave Ukrainians without light and heat," Shmyhal added.

Multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, and Kyiv, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian intelligence of carrying out what he called a "terrorist attack" on the Kerch Bridge.

Due to the strikes, the Philharmonic building, Hanenko and Shevchenko museums, as well as Shevchenko Park, were also damaged in Kyiv.

According to reports, some parts of Ukraine see power outages, while water supply cuts also began in some places.

'Response to bridge attack'

"Putin's only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

Kuleba also added that he was in constant contact with partners and that he was heading back to the country, interrupting an Africa tour.

Putin said targets in Ukraine were hit in response to the explosion on the Kerch Bridge and other "terrorist attacks" carried out by Ukraine's intelligence.

Speaking at a meeting with the members of the Russian Security Council, Putin said the evidence gathered by Russian investigators shows that Ukrainian intelligence was behind Saturday's attack on the bridge which connects Russia to Crimea.

Local media reported that train services on the red metro line had stopped in Kyiv and all underground stations were now working as shelters.

Kyiv remains under threat, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that the main streets in the capital were now blocked by security forces while rescue efforts were underway.

Later, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry noted that a Russian missile had hit the street where security agencies and Zelenskyy's office are located.

Zelenskyy's chief aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the attacks on Ukrainian cities were evidence of the Kremlin's "terrorist inadequacy."

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said air defenses had intercepted 41 out of 75 missiles fired by Russia since the beginning of Monday's strikes.

After reports of explosions in Odesa, the regional military administration announced that three missiles and five kamikaze drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses in the region so far.