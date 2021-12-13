Death toll hits 7 in Sicily gas leak blast

Four more bodies have been found in the rubble of buildings wrecked in Saturday night’s explosion in Sicily, raising the death toll to seven.

Two people are still missing after the blast, suspected to be caused by a gas leak, destroyed and damaged six buildings in the southern town of Ravanusa.

Bodies of four people were pulled out of the rubble, including a nine months pregnant woman, authorities said on Monday.

According to officials, an accumulation of gas was the most likely reason for the explosion, which may have been sparked by an elevator or a household appliance.

Gas grip operator Italgas said it had not received any reports of leaks and no problems were detected during routine inspections in 2020 and this year.