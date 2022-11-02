Developing ties with Arab world in common interest, says Russia

Developing ties between Moscow and Arab countries is in the common interest of all sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The world is witnessing serious political and economic change. The formation of a multipolar system of international relations is gaining momentum, which is based on the rules of equality, justice and respect for each other's legitimate interests," Putin said in a message sent to a meeting of the Arab League.

"Nations of the Middle East and North Africa, with a combined population of almost half a billion, play an increasingly significant role in this process," he added.

Putin underlined that improving international conditions, countering current threats, and addressing today's challenges would require "a coordinated and collective effort," making multilateral institutions, such as the League of Arab States, all the more crucial.

"Russia is committed to comprehensively developing further cooperation with the Arab League and all of its members, for the purposes of enhancing security at the regional and global levels," Putin said.

He stressed that existing military and political problems in the Middle East and North Africa, including crises in Syria and Libya, as well as the conflict in Yemen and between Palestine and Israel, must be resolved on the basis of international law and a commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

"I am confident that efforts to further promote partner relations between Russia and the Arab countries meet our mutual interests and contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the world," said the Russian president.