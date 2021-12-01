Dozens injured in Sudan protests: Medics

Dozens of protesters were injured in protests against the military in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, according to medics on Wednesday.

The independent Centers Doctors’ Committee said in a statement that police used tear gas canisters on Tuesday to disperse protesters against a recent political deal between Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the military.

There was no comment from the Sudanese authorities on the claim.

Meanwhile, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FCC) coalition, which had shared power with the military before last month’s military takeover, vowed to continue protests to demand the handover of power to civilians.

On Oct. 25, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the ruling military council, dismissed Hamdok’s transitional government, amid rival protests and accusations between the military and politicians.

Hamdok, however, was reinstated on Nov. 21 under a political agreement with al-Burhan to end a weeks-long crisis that threatened to undermine Sudan’s transition to democracy.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials which was overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and FFC.