Egypt’s resort city receives 1st Russian flight after 6-year hiatus

The first tourist flight from Russia arrived in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Hurghada on Monday after a six-year suspension, according to local media.

The flight of national carrier EgyptAir arrived at Hurghada International Airport from Moscow, Al-Masry Al-Youm and Youm7 dailies said.

The two dailies said 300 Russian tourists were on board, marking the beginning of a new phase for the return of Russian tourism to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts.

“There will be four flights per week from Moscow to Hurghada, and three flights to Sharm el-Sheikh," Amr Abu Al-Enein, head of EgyptAir Holding Company, told Youm7.

On July 24, the Russian Embassy in Cairo announced in a statement the resumption of flights between Moscow and the Egyptian resorts starting Aug. 9.

In April, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to fully resume air traffic between the two countries, after a partial suspension that lasted about six years.

In October 2015, air traffic between Egypt and Russia was halted after a Russian plane crashed near Sharm el-Sheikh Airport in the Red Sea, killing 224 people.

AA