EU to send 'civilian mission' to Armenia along border with Azerbaijan

The EU will send a "civilian mission" to Armenia alongside the border with Azerbaijan, the European Council said in a statement on Friday.

"There was an agreement by Armenia to facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with this mission as far as it is concerned," it said in a statement.

The announcement came a day after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in the Czech Republic on the margins of the first summit of the European Political Community at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel.

The mission which aims to build confidence and contribute to the border commissions, will start in October for a maximum of two months.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and the Alma Ata 1991 Declaration through which both recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"They confirmed it would be a basis for the work of the border delimitation commissions and that the next meeting of the border commissions would take place in Brussels by the end of October," the statement read.