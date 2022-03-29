'Europe must stop listening to any excuses made for Russia': Ukrainian president

The Ukrainian president on Tuesday urged Europe not to heed “any excuses” made for Russia.

“Europe must stop listening to any excuses made for Russia,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Danish parliament.

Addressing lawmakers via video link, the Ukrainian leader said Moscow aims to totally destroy normal life in Ukraine.

On average, 40 people have died in Ukraine per day, Zelenskyy said, adding that Russian missiles hit the southern Nikolaev (Mykolaiv) city this morning.

“The city of Nikolaev is an absolutely peaceful city … There were no military ambitions in Nikolaev. The people of Nikolaev presented no threat to Russia but they still became the target for all Russians,” he said.

The intensity of attacks and the brutality against people have reached a level higher than in World War II, he said, adding that they blow up shelters where women, children, and old people are hiding.

“What Russian troops are doing to Mariupol is a crime against humanity in front of the eyes of the whole planet in real-time,” he said, criticizing the world for not stopping them.

"We need to say no to Russian oil and Russian energy as soon as possible because this dependence allows the Russian leadership to be so arrogant, to use hatred against our people and ruin lives in our neighboring countries," he added.

He also called for a unified blockade against all Russian businesses, trade, and oil.

This catastrophe can only be overcome together with all of the European parliaments and states, he said.

“We will be able to go back to peace and we will be able to live together in the European family,” he said, adding that “this depends on how consistent and how principled we remain at this difficult time as the war continues.”

He also invited them to join their initiative to help restore Ukraine after the war.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,824 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.