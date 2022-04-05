Every Russian will learn the truth about Bucha, says Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president on Tuesday said the time will come when every Russian will learn the truth about incidents happened in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Addressing on day 41 of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “The time will come when every Russian will learn the whole truth about who of their fellow citizens killed. Who gave orders. Who turned a blind eye to the murders.”

On Monday, the president visited the city of Bucha, where Ukrainian troops are said to have found the bodies of civilians following the withdrawal of Russian troops.

“We will establish all this. And make it globally known. It is now 2022. And we have much more tools than those who prosecuted the Nazis after World War II,” Zelenskyy added.

He said that they will provide “maximum access” to hundreds of journalists from around the world to see what happened in Bucha and other cities of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Moscow has rejected allegations related to the situation in Bucha, where horrific images of dead civilians have surfaced after Russian withdrawal.

Russia’s war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK, among others, implementing tough sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,430 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,097 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.21 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.