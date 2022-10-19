Explosions reported in multiple Ukrainian regions, including capital Kyiv

Explosions have been reported by state media in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and multiple regions in the country, including Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk, amid air alerts announced since Wednesday morning.

“Air defense shot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv. There is no cancellation of the air alarm! Stay in shelters! Air defense continues to work,” Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram account.

Ukraine's national news agency Ukrinform noted on Telegram that several explosions were heard in Kyiv.

“Residents of the Kyiv region! The air alert continues! Don't ignore them and stay in cover! Air defense works in the region,” Governor of Kyiv Oleksiy Kuleba also noted.

Meanwhile, the head of the Vinnytsia region Serhiy Borzov announced that his region is under rocket fire, urging citizens to stay in shelters.

"Again, the enemy is hitting energy facilities. There are also hits in the Vinnytsia region. Rescue services are on site," he added.

In the Chernihiv region, local authorities reported the explosion of an armed drone.

“We have an explosion of a Shahed in Chernihiv. Air defense works. Stay in shelters,” Governor of Chernihiv Vyacheslav Chaus said.

Also, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk region indirectly confirmed the explosions and promised to provide further information later.

“Residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, the air alert continues. … Do not panic and stay in shelters. Official information will be shared later,” Svitlana Onyshchuk, the governor of the region, said.

On Oct. 7-18, Russia carried out more than 190 strikes with missiles and kamikaze drones in 16 Ukrainian regions, spokesman of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhy said on Tuesday.

Khorunzhy noted that the strikes targeted critical infrastructure facilities, particularly energy facilities and civilian facilities.

“More than 70 people died, more than 240 people were injured, and more than 380 buildings were damaged. These are more than 140 private and multi-apartment residential buildings, and, of course, other buildings that came under fire,” he said.