F1 approves sprint qualifying races for 3 Grands Prix

Formula 1 confirmed the sprint qualifying races at three Grands Prix this season following an agreement with 10 teams and FIA, the organization announced on Monday.

"Formula 1 is set to debut the Sprint Qualifying format at three Grands Prix in 2021, following an agreement reached between the FIA, Formula 1 and all 10 teams on the grid – with two European venues and one non-European set to host the format, with those venues to be announced in due course," it said in a statement.

"The new format will also see the grid for the Sprint Qualifying decided on Friday afternoon, using the current qualifying format, with cars entering Parc Ferme conditions from the start of Friday qualifying – while there’ll be one 60-minute practice session on both Friday and Saturday mornings."

The sprint races will take place over 100km on Saturday afternoons to replace the traditional qualifying sessions, deciding the starting grid for Sunday's race.

"It’s been decided, meanwhile, that the top three finishers in Saturday’s Sprint Qualifying will receive points – three points for first place, two points for second and one point for third," it added.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali sees this sprint races as new opportunity for more "engaging race weekend."

"Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience and I am sure the drivers will relish the fight," he said.

