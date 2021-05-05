Facebook board upholds Trump's indefinite suspension

Facebook's Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld former US President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from the platform because of his role in riots at the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Facebook "failed to impose a proper penalty," the board said in a statement, referring to the ban on Jan. 7 that restricts Trump from posting content on Facebook and Instagram.

Noting that the social platform's normal penalties include "removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account," the board urged the company to review its decision.

"The Board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform," it said. "Facebook must complete its review of this matter within six months of the date of this decision."

Trump was banned other platforms, including Twitter, for encouraging the US Capitol riots in which five people lost their lives. His supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to thwart a constitutionally-mandated procedure before then-President-elect Joe Biden assumed office.

He recently launched a new communication tool called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump that features videos and statements by the former president.

AA