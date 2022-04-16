Finland, Sweden's admission to NATO will harm peace, stability in Europe: Russia

The admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO will have negative consequences for peace and stability in northern Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Finland and Sweden's international policy of military non-alignment served as a solid foundation in building mutually beneficial relations with Russia.

Zakharova argued that becoming part of the military alliance will not help Finland and Sweden in strengthening their security, but will bring them to the frontline.

The choice is up to the authorities of Sweden and Finland, but they should understand the consequences of such a step for relations with Russia and, in general, the European security architecture, which is now in a state of crisis, she added.

Finland and Sweden are said to have taking steps towards joining the 30-member alliance after Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Last week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sky News that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Russia will look to "rebalance the situation" to "ensure our own security."