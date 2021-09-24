Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkish Cyprus meet in New York

The foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) met Thursday with his Azerbaijani counterpart in New York, where they are attending the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry of the TRNC, Tahsin Ertugruloglu and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the issue of a two-state solution based on sovereign equality in Cyprus.

Ertugruloglu had a separate meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo at UN headquarters to inform her about the TRNC's position on Cyprus.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

AA