Former Russian president warns against Finland, Sweden joining NATO

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and currently deputy head of the country's Security Council, warned on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, the nuclear-free status of the Baltic could no longer be discussed.

In an article, published on his Telegram channel on Thursday, Medvedev pointed out that when two more countries will join the alliance, Russia will have two more "officially registered" adversaries, and the length of the alliance's land borders with Russia will more than double.

He said Russia has to react without emotions and with a cool head, has to strengthen the boundary line with NATO, boost the land forces and air defense system, and deploy the navy in the Gulf of Finland.

"In this case, it will no longer be possible to talk about any nuclear-free status of the Baltic – the balance must be restored. Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to. If we are forced -- well: ‘notice -- it was not us who offered that,’ as the hero of the famous old movie said," Medvedev noted.

Medvedev said it is not relevant to tie Sweden and Finland’s admission to NATO with the situation in Ukraine as the two counties had considered joining NATO before the conflict in Ukraine started.

"We do not have territorial disputes with these countries as we do with Ukraine. Therefore, the price of such a membership is different for us," he added, meaning that Ukraine's admission to NATO could lead to a direct conflict between Russia and NATO if Ukraine tried to retake Crimea.

Medvedev also indicated that the public opinion in Finland and Sweden about the admission to NATO is divided approximately in half despite propaganda. Their admission to NATO will make the world more dangerous, he added.

No sane person wants higher prices and taxes, increased tensions along the borders, hypersonic weapons and ships with nuclear weapons literally at arm's length from their own home, he said, adding: “Let's hope that the mind of our northern neighbors will still win."

On Monday, British Times newspaper, citing sources, reported that Sweden and Finland intend to join NATO this summer.

