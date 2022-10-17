Former Russian president warns Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

In a post on Telegram, Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said supplying weapons to Ukraine will be "a rash step," fraught with the destruction of relations with Russia.

"Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kiev regime. A very rash step. It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries," he said.

Medvedev claimed that Israel is going to send weapons to people using Nazi symbols in their uniforms and banners, defending the ideas of Nazi Germany, which among other things, pursued a policy of systematic extermination of representatives of other races and nations, including Jews.