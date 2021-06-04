Formula 1 to begin in Azerbaijan this weekend

The sixth Grand Prix of the 2021 Formula 1 will take place in Azerbaijan over the weekend.
The race will run over 51 laps in the 6 kilometer-long (3.7 miles) Baku City Circuit in Baku.
The qualifying round will start at 1200GMT on Saturday, and the race will kick off at 1200GMT on Sunday.
2021's top 5 drivers, constructors
Driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 105
2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 101 points
3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 56
4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 47
5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 44
Constructor standings
1. Red Bull: 149
2. Mercedes: 148
3. McLaren: 80
4. Ferrari: 78
5. Aston Martin: 19
