Georgian parliament speaker steps down

The speaker of Georgia's parliament stepped down from his post on Friday.

Kakha Kuchava announced his resignation at the central office of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the capital Tbilisi.

He said he made the decision after consulting with senior party figures and added that he would continue to work in and for the party.

The party's chair, Irakli Kobakhidze, said for his part that Kuchava would begin work on an important project, on which the party would share details later.

He affirmed that Kuchava would remain one of the party's political leaders and a member of the political council.

Kobakhidze also announced that the party would nominate Shalva Papuashvili, the head of parliament's Education and Science Committee, to replace Kuchava.