German, Iranian foreign ministers discuss nuclear deal

German and Iranian foreign ministers discussed the nuclear deal as well as bilateral, regional, and international issues in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference, the Iranian diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that Iran remains determined to reach a deal in negotiations taking place in Vienna if the country’s redlines are respected and legitimate demands are met by the other parties, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Reiterating that the negotiations in Vienna are at their final stage now, Abdollahian stressed that the other (Western) parties should not make any miscalculation, and leak anything to the media, the statement noted.

Baerbock, for her part, remarked talks are at a critical point and that all parties need to do their utmost to pass this stage in the shortest possible time and open a new chapter.

Iranian and the US officials alluded to talks nearing their conclusion, with nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeting on Wednesday: "We are closer than ever to an agreement."

"We are in the midst of the very final stages" of complex negotiations, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Progress in negotiations between the US and Iran raises the likelihood of Iranian supplies returning to the global market, possibly creating a supply surplus.