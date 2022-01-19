Germany opposes sending arms to Ukraine to deter Russia

Germany on Wednesday reiterated its opposition to sending weapons to Ukraine amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Berlin, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said there has been no change in government’s position.

“There will be no shipment of lethal weapons [to Ukraine]. That has been the case before, during the previous government, and will be the same with the current government,” he said.

Germany’s position has long been criticized by Ukraine, and several NATO allies, which fear that a Russian attack against the country could be imminent.

The UK started supplying Ukraine with “light, anti-armor, defensive weapon systems” on Monday, with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace saying that the UK “unequivocally” supports Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity” within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.

The German government has repeatedly said there is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and revive the Normandy format talks for a political solution.

The US administration has warned its European allies recently over Russia’s possible military attack, claiming that Moscow is planning to carry out a false-flag operation to justify invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, prompting fears that Kremlin could be planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has denied it is preparing to invade, and says its troops are there for exercises.