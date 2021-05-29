Greek Cypriots to vote for new parliament

Voters in the Greek Cypriot administration will head to the polls on Sunday to elect members to the 56-seat Assembly.

Some 558,000 voters are expected to choose from 658 candidates, according to the election body.

Greeks and Maronites living in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and holding Greek Cypriot citizenship will also be able to vote.

Conservative, center-right Democratic Rally (DISY), which has 18 seats in parliament, is expected to win Sunday's election with 25% of the vote, according to the latest polls.

DISY, formerly led by Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, defends the current policies of the Greek Cypriot side, especially regarding Cyprus.

The main opposition, left-wing Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), which currently has 16 seats in parliament, is expected to come second with 23% of the votes.

Participation in the parliamentary elections continues to decrease gradually.

The turnout in the 2016 parliamentary elections was 66.7%.

Political parties are worried that the turnout will be lower in the upcoming election due to COVID-19.

The ongoing economic crisis and allegations of corruption have reduced the confidence of the Greek Cypriot people in politics.

Voting will start at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will end at 6 p.m. (1500GMT). Unofficial results are expected to be announced around 10 p.m. (1900GMT).

