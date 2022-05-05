Greek premier attends launch of regional LNG storage project in Alexandroupolis

Greece’s prime minister attended the launch of a big regional liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage project Tuesday in the northern port city of Alexandroupolis, local media reported.

Speaking at the ceremony for the official launch of the LNG terminal project, Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined that the project would play an important role in replacing Russian gas, according to the state-run AMNA news agency.

The Independent Natural Gas System of Alexandroupolis (INGS) is a new energy gateway for Greece, the Balkans and southeastern Europe, he said, adding “Moscow’s recent blackmail regarding natural gas is now making cooperation not only necessary but, I would say, urgent."

Highlighting the importance that the European Union attaches to energy independence, European Council President Charles Michel hailed the project as an important milestone halting energy imports from Russia.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov argued that the project, which is politically and financially supported by the EU, will change the energy map of Europe.

The ceremony was also attended by North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, Serbian President Aleksadar Vucic, a number of Greek Cabinet ministers and the US envoys to the Balkan countries.

