Gunman kills 15, injures 24 in Russia school shooting

A gunman killed 15 people, including 11 children, and injured 24 others at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, authorities said.



According the committee investigating the incident, teachers and school guards were among those killed in the shooting in the Udmurtia region.



All wounded, 22 children and two teachers, were hospitalized, and they are in a serious or extremely serious condition, it added.



The shooter was identified as the school's graduate Artyom Kazantsev, and he was wearing a black t-shirt with Nazi symbols, the committee said.



Kazantsev used two traumatic guns reequipped for shooting with live ammunition.



Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry had said that six people were killed in the incident.



The shooter killed himself and his body was found at the crime scene, a ministry statement said.



Teachers and schoolchildren were evacuated following the incident, it added.



Alexander Brechalov, the regional governor, arrived at the school and said security and ambulance teams were also present at the site of the incident.



Some 982 children study and 80 teachers teach in the school which is located near the city administration building in the center of Izhevsk.