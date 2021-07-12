High-speed solar wind may strike earth on Monday

A high-speed solar storm is expected to hit the world on Monday, according to an Indian-language English daily.

The storm is approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometers per hour (994,194 miles per hour), the Hindustan Times reported, citing the website Spaceweather.com.

“It originated from the Sun's atmosphere and can have a significant impact on a region of space dominated by Earth's magnetic field,” the daily added.

As a result of the solar storms, the newspaper reported that the Earth's external atmosphere could heat up, having a direct impact on satellites.

“This can cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signals and satellite TV,” the newspaper added.

AA