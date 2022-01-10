Honduran indigenous Lenca leader assassinated

An indigenous Lenca group leader was assassinated in western Honduras late Sunday, Spanish news agency EFE reported.

Pablo Isabel Hernandez was assassinated in the town of San Marcos de Caiquin, said Bertha Oliva, coordinator of the Committee of Relatives of the Disappeared in Honduras.

Oliva said they are shocked by Hernandez's murder, who was a human rights defender and involved in education and environmental projects important to the Lenca community, a Mesoamerican indigenous people of southwestern Honduras and eastern El Salvador in Central America.

She said the Lenca leader had repeatedly claimed he was a target of threats, with his most recent complaint being filed on March 16 last year "for defending human rights, water, and land."

Oliva urged Honduran authorities to investigate the tragic incident, and punish those guilty of his murder.