Intensity of Russia's missile strikes has decreased: Ukraine

The intensity of Moscow’s missile strikes has decreased even though Russian forces continue to attack, the Ukrainian General Staff said late Saturday.

"The intensity of shelling has also decreased," is said in a statement, adding that residential and industrial areas of Kharkiv were shelled by various artillery systems.

“The invading troops are regrouping to continue active operations in the direction of Izyum. The enemy is also conducting reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles,” it said.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and Britain, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,325 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,017 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.