International Atomic Energy Agency inspects Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation inspected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Thursday as fears have grown about a potential catastrophe.

IAEA head Rafael Mariano Grossi told reporters that his team inspected four important areas, including the emergency system and control room.

He said there is a lot of work to do to analyze the situation at the power plant but his team will continue working in the area with experts.

Grossi said he will continue to worry about the plant until the situation becomes more stable and predictable. It is obvious that the physical integrity of the power plant has been violated many times, he added.

He noted he also met with Ukrainian employees working at the power plant and said they are incredibly professional and calm.

Regarding the security situation in the area, he said this morning was quite difficult.

“I am finishing my first visit to #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. @IAEAorg is here to stay and will maintain a continued presence at #ZNPP,” he wrote on Twitter.

Grossi and his team arrived Monday for inspections at the plant which has been under Russian control since March.

Concerns have grown as the area has been shelled multiple times in recent days with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other.

Under Moscow’s control since early in the Russian-launched war, Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shelled several times, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

The IAEA will discuss the options of further cooperation to secure the plant from destruction, including organizing a permanent stay of IAEA experts at the plant.