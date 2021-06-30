IOC president urges adherence to anti-virus guidelines

The head of the International Olympic Committee has called on everybody engaged in the forthcoming Tokyo Games to strictly follow anti-coronavirus protocols.

In a letter to national Olympic committees and international sports federations on Tuesday, Thomas Bach said that for a safe and secure competition, "we must all respect the rules set out in the most recent version of the Playbooks."

The "eyes of the world will be on us, scrutinizing our every action," he stressed.

Bach described the games "unlike any that we have experienced in the past," saying that therefore the committee is "counting on your cooperation and flexibility to ensure their success."

He assured that nearly all IOC members and staff, 84% of athletes and up to 80% of media representatives will be vaccinated before they arrive in Japan.

"This, together with the strict testing regime and all of the other measures, clearly shows our profound respect for our Japanese hosts and for all of the participants of the Olympic Games," he wrote.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed for a year due to coronavirus.

