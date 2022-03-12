Israel appoints consul to Morocco

Israel has appointed Dorit Avidani to the position of Consul and Head of Administration at the Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco, according to an Israeli official.

The news came after the deputy head of the Israeli mission in Rabat, Eyal David, congratulated Avidani for the post.

David hailed Avidani’s 30 years of experience in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Moroccan authorities have not yet commented on the announcement.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.