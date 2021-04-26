Israel bans fishing for Gaza fishermen

The Israeli government banned fishing for fishermen in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday.

Israel has reduced its fishing distance to zero and closed it completely from 6 a.m. local time until a second order is issued, the Coordination Unit of Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories affiliated with the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The decision was taken due to rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel.

The Israeli administration, which previously allowed fishing at a distance of 15 miles, announced late Sunday that a 9-mile limit was imposed for fishermen.

The Israeli army said early Monday that it detected three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of settlements on the opposite side of the border.

Two of the rockets were destroyed by the Iron Dome Defense System and the third rocket crashed into Gaza.

AA