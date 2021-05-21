Israeli police attack worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police attacked Muslim worshippers offering weekly Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

The attacks wounded a number of people, but the Palestinian Red Crescent has yet to release figures on how many people were injured.

Palestinians living in the occupied East Jerusalem flocked to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque early Friday and celebrated the cease-fire reached between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group.

They later wanted to march from the al-Aqsa to the Old City area, but Israeli police used stun grenades and gas bombs in order to disperse them.

The cease-fire took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered cease-fire came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.

AA