Japanese premier, Turkmenistan's president discuss Ukraine war, energy crisis

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday discussed the Ukraine crisis and consequent global energy crunch with Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In a phone call, the two leaders “exchanged views on cooperating in our responses to the situation in Ukraine and the importance of stability in the international energy market,” the Japanese premier’s office said.

Japan has been facing a dilemma over Russia’s war on Ukraine, uncertain about how to wean off its energy reliance on Moscow even as it imposes sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and nearly 500 other Russian officials and financial institutions.

In just the past month, Kishida has held discussions with leaders of major oil producers Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar as his government seeks to bolster Japan’s energy security.

The Japanese premier also congratulated Berdimuhamedov on his success in the March election, which saw the 40-year-old take over from his father Gurbanguly as president of the Central Asian country.

They vowed to “strengthen our bilateral partnership relations” as Japan and Turkmenistan mark 30 years of diplomatic ties this year, the statement added.